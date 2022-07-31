Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Down 6.5%
Posted by: Gold Editor
in XAU/USD Gold US Dollar
1 min ago
2022-07-31
Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.98 and last traded at C$7.03. 182,323 shares changed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Down 3% - July 31, 2022
- Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Down 6.5% - July 31, 2022
- Gold price today, July 31: Gold rate remains unchanged, Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - July 31, 2022