VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC PINK:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) (“Element79 Gold”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has fully closed on an asset …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Element79 Gold Completes Acquisition of Nevada Gold Portfolio - December 23, 2021
- Stone Gold Inc. Announces Closing of $431,199.88 in First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement - December 23, 2021
- Corvus Gold Provides Supplemental Disclosure for Proposed Plan of Arrangement - December 23, 2021