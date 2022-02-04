Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
