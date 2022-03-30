Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) has poured first gold from the resin and elution circuit at its new Santa Luz Mine in Brazil.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Equinox Gold Pours First Gold at its Santa Luz Mine - March 30, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls taking the lead as hopes of Ukraine / Russian cease fire are dashed - March 30, 2022
- Gold Prices Rise Despite Robust Private Payroll Report - March 30, 2022