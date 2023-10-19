Gold prices have surged to near one-month highs due to heightened tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict, which boosted safe-haven demand. Despite this rally, recent concerns about rising US interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and Oil Prices Retreat as Biden Returns to U.S. From Israel - October 19, 2023
- Escalating Middle East conflict strengthens Gold prices - October 19, 2023
- Gold price soars to record high - October 19, 2023