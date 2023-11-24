In October the biggest sellers of bullion ETFs were based in North America, dumping $1.6 billion of holdings in the yellow metal. Europe ditched $622 million and the remainder of the world purchased …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ETF Investors Bail On Gold Bullion For 5 Straight Months — World Gold Council - November 24, 2023
- AngloGold Ashanti Looks Like Another Gold Name That Is Ready to Shine - November 24, 2023
- Gold price per tola down Rs150 in Pakistan - November 24, 2023