As the price of gold topped $2,000 in August, gold-backed exchange-traded funds attracted new assets for the ninth consecutive month, although the pace slowed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steadies in tight range ahead of ECB decision - September 10, 2020
- ETFs Are Holding a Record Amount of Gold. Why the Price Could Stay High. - September 10, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trade flat; all eyes on ECB meeting - September 10, 2020