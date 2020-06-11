A rise in the cost of holding U.S. gold futures since the start of the coronavirus outbreak is pushing investors wanting exposure to the metal towards gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs), …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ETFs outshine futures as investors look for gold exposure - June 11, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rally stalls below $1,740/45 resistance area - June 11, 2020
- SIVR Weekly: Silver Set To Outperform Gold In The Months Ahead - June 11, 2020