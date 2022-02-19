Gold, considered a safe-haven asset … On Friday, Ethereum was working to print a bearish Marubozu candlestick on the daily chart, which indicates lower prices may come on Saturday. Friday’s trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Ethereum Slips As Gold Rises: Here’s Where The Crypto May Pivot - February 18, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trapped in a $14 range as bulls prepare an assault of $1900 - February 18, 2022
- Grab BioShock and Okami HD among others in this week’s Xbox Deals with Gold - February 18, 2022