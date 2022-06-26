EU cautious on G7 plan for Russia gold ban, oil price cap

The European Union gave a cautious response on Sunday to plans by fellow G7 members to ban imports of Russian gold, and said it needed more certainty before signing up to a U.S. initiative to cap the …
