Silver hit its highest price in seven years and gold surged close to an all-time record as investors bought up The post ‘Euphoria’: Silver price surges and gold nears all-time high appeared first on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ‘Euphoria’: Silver price surges and gold nears all-time high - July 23, 2020
- Dow sinks as Microsoft, Apple fall while gold hits record - July 23, 2020
- Gold prices falling below psychological $1,900, profit taking ensues - July 23, 2020