European stocks rose after Chinese shares advanced with the yuan as investors took encouragement from the Asian country’s pledges to support its economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Europe Stocks Gain on China Lift; Yen, Gold Slip: Markets Wrap - February 17, 2020
- Britain’s Royal Mint launches gold-backed securities tradable on London Stock Exchange - February 17, 2020
- Gold slips on strong dollar as coronavirus outbreak weigh on stocks - February 17, 2020