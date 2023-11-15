European stocks have risen after Asian equities edged higher as investors await US inflation data for signs on the direction of global interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- European stocks up as traders await US inflation data - November 15, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal edges higher as US dollar and Treasury yields dip - November 15, 2023
- Gold firms as lower US dollar, bond yields buoy appeal - November 15, 2023