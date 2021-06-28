The cryptocurrency aficionados’ mantra that Bitcoin is equivalent to digital gold is winning converts among the world’s biggest holders of the precious metal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Even Gold-Obsessed Indians Are Now Pouring Billions Into Crypto - June 27, 2021
- Fool’s Gold May Much More Valuable Than Its Name Suggests - June 27, 2021
- Gold Price Today Outlook: US Dollar, bond yields, equity markets – reasons that may impact price movement in yellow metal; here is what to do - June 27, 2021