MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) – India’s gold imports in March surged 471% from a year earlier to a record 160 tonnes, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, as a reduction in import taxes and a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EXCLUSIVE-India’s March gold imports surge 471% to a record 160 T –govt source
MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) – India’s gold imports in March surged 471% from a year earlier to a record 160 tonnes, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, as a reduction in import taxes and a …