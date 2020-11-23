JPMorgan JPM.N has earned record revenue of around $1 billion so far this year from trading, storing and financing precious metals, vastly outperforming rival banks, two sources familiar with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- EXCLUSIVE-JPMorgan dominates gold market with record $1 bln precious metals revenue - November 23, 2020
- The affordable classic cars that are a better investment than gold - November 23, 2020
- Gold slips on AstraZeneca boost to vaccine race - November 23, 2020