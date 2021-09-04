Experts Discuss The Price Rise In Gold And Diamond | Commodity Champions | CNBC-TV18

Gold prices have soared to 4-week highs in the last seven sessions. This sudden spike has come on the back of a weak US dollar and rising Covid-19 cases. We discuss the outlook for the yellow metal …
