A rapid rise in the price of gold since 2000 has driven millions of people to deposits in Africa, South America and elsewhere where they dig for gold using basic technology. Such informal digging – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- EXPLAINER-What is artisanal gold and why is it booming? - January 15, 2020
- Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results - January 15, 2020
- Continental Gold says ISS, Glass Lewis urge shareholders to vote for Zijin deal - January 14, 2020