Tom believes the reason for the falling sales is due to the little guy who is worried that the gold and silver prices aren’t going anywhere. Now, this isn’t the case for the wealthier investor who continues to purchase precious metals on an ongoing basis.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Fake News, Gold-Silver Cryptocurrencies And Precious Metals Sales - November 19, 2017
- Gold Continues Uptrend Voyage: Part IV - November 19, 2017
- Gold Prices Jump Rs 325 On Wedding Season Demand, Global Cues - November 19, 2017