Kalyan Jewellers gets around 75% of its revenue from gold jewellery sales. But experts believe there are reasons why investors will ignore the current weakness in gold prices and welcome the IPO.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Falling gold prices are unlikely to deter an Indian jewellery giant’s IPO success
Kalyan Jewellers gets around 75% of its revenue from gold jewellery sales. But experts believe there are reasons why investors will ignore the current weakness in gold prices and welcome the IPO.