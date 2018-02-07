“This pick-up in inflation and inflation expectations is positive for gold,” says BCA, “which we’ve shown to be an attractive hedge against rising prices.” Besides being favored as a safe haven in times of crisis, gold has a history of attractive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices log lowest finish in a month - February 7, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as stronger dollar pushes metals liquidation - February 7, 2018
- Fear Creeps Back Into Stocks, Shining A Light on Gold - February 7, 2018