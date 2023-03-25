The sharp increase in gold prices — by $150 per troy ounce — over the past two weeks has been driven by an increase in fear-related demand, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. The price of gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price dips as US dollar rebounds from 7-week low. Buy, hold or exit? - March 24, 2023
- Fear-induced demand is driving up gold prices, Goldman Sachs says - March 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Stall Just Below $2000 - March 24, 2023