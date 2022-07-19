Gold has few friends, it seems, even when the Fed is not around. The central bank’s bogeyman avatar for gold is conspicuously missing this week as Fed officials refrain from making comments in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Victoria Gold: A Potential Takeover Target If Weakness Persists - July 19, 2022
- Fed Chatter or No, Gold as Anemic as Ever - July 19, 2022
- Gold Price Technical Forecast: Gold Collapse Underway- Big Picture Levels - July 19, 2022