The Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the end of its September policy meeting on Wednesday, as central bankers shift their focus toward how long they’ll keep rates high,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on September 22: Check latest rates in your city - September 21, 2023
- Stocks retreat, US yields advance, dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed - September 21, 2023
- Fed leaves rates unchanged as it waits for economy’s next moves - September 21, 2023