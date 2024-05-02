June gold traded at $2,324.40 an ounce in electronic trading, after ending Wednesday’s regular session at $2,311, up $8.10 or nearly 0.4%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Drop 2.2% as 3M Exceeds Expectations with $2.39 EPS During Market Decline - May 1, 2024
- Fed meeting: Dow ends up slightly after Fed rate decision; Powell says next move unlikely to be rate hike - May 1, 2024
- Gold prices inch lower, oil extends losses after the Fed policy statement - May 1, 2024