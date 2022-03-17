March 17, 2022 (Investorideas.com Newswire) The Fed will want to keep inflation under control, and that could have miserable consequences for gold and miners. Will we see a repeat from 2008? First of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eyes first gain in 5 sessions as dollar takes a leg lower after Fed rate hike - March 17, 2022
- Fed’s Actions Will Affect Gold. Are There Any Positives? - March 17, 2022
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February - March 17, 2022