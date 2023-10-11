The “golden path” some Federal Reserve officials see leading to lower inflation without high unemployment may, like the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, prove hard to find as they navigate a world of fast-adjusting markets and a new Middle East war.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Fed’s ‘golden path’ to lower inflation may have some potholes - October 11, 2023
- Gold price extends upside amid multi-year high yields and Middle East conflict - October 11, 2023
- Oil prices and defense stocks climb as Middle East violence rattles markets - October 11, 2023