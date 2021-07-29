Indian gold demand is likely to recover in the second half of 2021 from 35% below the pre-pandemic five-year average in the first half, as festivals and weddings are likely to boost retail purchases …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Global gold investment down 60% in first half of 2021, report finds - July 29, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as Fed chief stays dovish, dollar softens - July 29, 2021
- Festivals, weddings to bolster India’s gold demand in H2 – WGC - July 29, 2021