Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanzanian Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Financial Analysis: Tanzanian Gold (TRX) vs. Its Peers - March 13, 2022
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Eases to Dh241.25 Per Gram - March 13, 2022
- Gold Dealers Swamped by Demand as War Creates Inflation Scare - March 13, 2022