Institutional DeFi is growing at a rapid pace and some research firms say this niche sector will attract over $1 trillion in investment capital over the next five years; bitcoin rises above $19K.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD oscillates below $1,720 as investors await Fed Powell’s speech - September 7, 2022
- First Mover Asia: Why DeFi Is Targeting the Institutions It Wanted to Topple; Crypto Prices Rally - September 7, 2022
- Gold Steadies Above $1,700 as Dollar Eases, ECB Awaited - September 7, 2022