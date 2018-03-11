ROCKPORT, Maine – Members of Maine’s baby-eel fishing industry are expecting high prices for the tiny fish this year because … about on par with an ounce of gold, and are already one of the most lucrative fisheries in the country on a per-pound basis.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Fishermen of baby eels expect high price as stocks dry up - March 11, 2018
- Gold Coast real estate figures best performer in the state ahead of Commonwealth Games - March 11, 2018
- Include gold in your investment portfolio - March 11, 2018