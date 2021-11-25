Black Friday is almost here and, with it, deals aplenty, including price cuts across Fitbit’s range. Its Versa 2 smartwatch, which is often on offer during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Fitbit Versa 2 price cut to under £100 for Black Friday - November 25, 2021
- TNR Gold Announces $250,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement - November 25, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Consolidating losses, November low at sight - November 25, 2021