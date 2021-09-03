Fitch Solutions said on Friday it expects gold prices to trade sideways over the coming months along with bouts of volatility as conflicting factors continue to affect the asset.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Fitch maintains neutral outlook for gold prices in near term - September 3, 2021
- Gold prices dropped in the state, know today’s price - September 3, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal hovers near Rs 47,050/10 grams mark; all eyes on US data - September 3, 2021