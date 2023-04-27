Once you see your first flake of gold pop out of the pan, it hooks you,” says Andy Brooks, president of the Central Valley Prospectors gold panning club based in Fresno, California. After decades of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Five Places Where You Can Still Find Gold in the United States - April 27, 2023
- What Is the Gold Standard? Definition & History - April 27, 2023
- Gold prices decline after a weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP reading - April 27, 2023