Gold prices are quickly nearing $2,000 again. At current pace, we wouldn’t be shocked to see $2,500 before the first half of the year is over. All thanks to a softer U.S. dollar, and expectations the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Five Top Ways to Trade Soaring Gold Prices - January 17, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could fall back to $1,730 as a trend reversal looks possible – ANZ - January 17, 2023
- Gold declines from 9-month high as latest rally stalls - January 17, 2023