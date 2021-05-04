After another positive day, markets are cautious on Tuesday, sending the dollar up and everything else down. Fed Chair Powell said the recovery is patchy and supply problems seem to slow US growth.
Forex Today: Dollar rebounds as markets turn cautious, cryptos, gold, oil all retreat
