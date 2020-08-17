Forex Today: Dollar remains depressed, gold resumes its advance, cryptos soar

Gold prices soared at the beginning of the US session, with the bright metal reaching $1,990.73 a troy ounce. It settled around 1,980.00. Crude oil prices advanced within range, WTI settled at $43.00 …
