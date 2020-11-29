Gold plummeted to $1,774.25 a troy ounce. There was no certain catalyst beyond such slump, but a technical one, as the slump came in thin trading conditions and once the metal lost the 1,8000 mark.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Platinum Draws Investors as Gold Rally Stalls - November 29, 2020
- Forex Today: Dollar weakness continues, Gold plummeted - November 29, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount - November 29, 2020