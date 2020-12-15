Forex Today: Gold recovers on US stimulus hopes, dollar off the highs, Brexit, vaccine news eyed

The dollar is stable after gaining late on Monday amid a minor drop in markets. Investors still await a US fiscal deal after Joe Biden was formally nominated President while intense Brexit talks …
