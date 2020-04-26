History tells us the FTSE 100 could be a much better investment than a Cash ISA or gold over the long term, as this Fool explains. The post Forget Cash ISAs and gold! I’m buying the FTSE 100 to retire …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Forget Cash ISAs and gold! I’m buying the FTSE 100 to retire early - April 25, 2020
- Since Inception The Euro Has Devalued By 85% Against Gold - April 25, 2020
- For Retirees Seeking an Inflation Hedge, Here’s How to Add Gold - April 25, 2020