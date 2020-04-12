Focusing on the value of a business, rather than solely on its price, may lead to higher returns in the long run. The FTSE 100’s recent decline may reduce its appeal in the eyes of some investors.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Forget gold and Cash ISAs. I’d buy bargain FTSE 100 stocks in this market crash - April 12, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Federal Reserve: The Gold Investors Best Friend - April 12, 2020
- ‘Allocate 30% of your portfolio to gold as prices may soar to Rs 48,000-50,000 in 2020’ - April 12, 2020