June 30, 2022 • $646 total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold Fortitude Gold sold 12,851 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $646 per ounce (after by-product credits) and an all-in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Denver company strikes $525 million deal at North America’s biggest gold mine - August 2, 2022
- Fortitude Gold Reports Second Quarter Net Income Of $0.27 Per Share, Maintains 2022 Production Outlook - August 2, 2022
- Gold price hits four-week high as Pelosi’s Taiwan trip stirs tensions - August 2, 2022