The world’s largest 50 investment banks are on track to double their income from precious metals this year to around $2.5 billion, most of it from gold, Coalition, a banking consultancy, told Reuters.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD due for a breakout, according to key indicator - September 21, 2020
- ‘Free money’ for banks as investors pile into fractured gold market - September 21, 2020
- Gold Will Outperform Stocks Until Inflation Surges - September 21, 2020