FTSE 100 hit low for year of 7,388.08 Wall Street suffers as banking worries return Credit Suisse shares under pressure after earlier halt Gold hit a new record price in sterling terms close to £1,600 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 back below 7,400 as banking fears worsen; gold price at new sterling record - March 15, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes substantial upside – TDS - March 15, 2023
- Job disappointment, bank crisis push gold higher - March 15, 2023