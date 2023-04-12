City figures warned that London is in danger of becoming a stock market backwater, with big floats now almost certainly heading to rival financial centres such as New York. New Cineworld court documents reveal that it may not remain in business long enough to make it out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Live: Blue-chips gain with US inflation set to decline; gold and oil higher - April 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades above $2,000 ahead of US CPI/FOMC minutes - April 12, 2023
- Gold ticks higher ahead of inflation reading - April 12, 2023