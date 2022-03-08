Nickel, which is a key component in electric battery vehicles, also staged a rapid advance while Brent crude oil remained near to a 14-year high at $127 a barrel. The stagflation fears created by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Live: Gold above $2,000 and nickel surges, stocks steady - March 8, 2022
- Gold price outlook after LBMA suspended Russian gold - March 8, 2022
- SUPERIOR GOLD ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - March 8, 2022