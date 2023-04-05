Yesterday’s surge in the gold price to over $2,000 an ounce helped Endeavour Mining to rise 30p to 2078p. The precious metal today steadied at around $2,020 amid concern over the slowing of the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Live: Gold price close to record highs, services PMI to test pound strength, banks lead FTSE higher - April 5, 2023
- Commodities Live: Gold prices hit an all-time high in India; Silver prices touch one-year high - April 5, 2023
- Gold Prices Fall on Inflationary Risks and Uncertainty over Fed’s Monetary Policy - April 5, 2023