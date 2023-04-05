Since March 2021, De La Rue’s share price has fallen by 75%. Loosemore was given the backing of shareholders in December, when De La Rue held a general meeting in response to pressure from Crystal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls cheer $2,010 breakout, US data eyed – Confluence Detector - April 5, 2023
- Gold prices hit new high in Japan as investors worry about US economic slowdown - April 5, 2023
- FTSE 100 Live: Gold price close to record highs, services PMI to test pound strength, Franco Manca sale - April 5, 2023