Services sector back to growth in Q1 Ofcom refers cloud market for CMA probe Franco Manca owner gets takeover offer Gold continues to trade above $ … the appeal of the safe haven metal. The spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- FTSE 100 Live: Gold price close to record highs, ‘turnaround finally on the horizon’ for UK economy - April 5, 2023
- FTSE 100 Live: Gold price close to record highs, services PMI to test pound strength, banks lead FTSE higher - April 5, 2023
- Commodities Live: Gold prices hit an all-time high in India; Silver prices touch one-year high - April 5, 2023