KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of gold, sugar, ghee and fuel have increased while the price of rice has dipped during the outgoing week in capital Kabul, market sources said Saturday. A worker of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS): Stay Put When Correct - February 26, 2022
- Gold Royalty Corp.’s Decline Of -0.50% Makes The Stock Worth Considering Again - February 26, 2022
- Fuel price soar by 4.7pc in Kabul - February 26, 2022